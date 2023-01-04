Warming Up Your Car Isn’t Necessary During Frigid MA Winters; Here’s Why

Massachusetts folks know that we can have unpredictable winter weather. You never know what Mother Nature is going to bring us here in New England. For example, we are currently enjoying some mild weather but that can't last all winter long, can it?

One thing is for certain most of the time, we can count on snow and downright cold temperatures throughout Massachusetts and across New England. But as any New Englander knows we are built for the frigid months of the year. Many of us are ready and have our shovels, snowblowers, dry gas, ice melt, and layers upon layers of clothing waiting in the wings when cold weather strikes.

There's No Doubt That Many Massachusetts Residents Warm Up Their Vehicles in the Winter but Do We Really Need to?

Another thing that many of us do during the cold weather is warm up our vehicles. Many of us do this because we want to hop into a toasty vehicle when it's time to depart to work, school, etc. But another reason why people warm up their vehicles is that we believe our vehicles need to idle for a few minutes in order to run properly. You don't need to do that anymore and haven't needed to for quite some time.

Here's Why

According to an article published on Newsbreak, there was a time when idling your vehicle was necessary so it could run properly during cold weather but that was back when automobiles operated on carburetors. With the advent of electronic fuel injection in the 1980s and 1990s, warming up your car in order for it to run smoothly is no longer a concern. You can read more about this by going here. Also, if you're wondering if warming your car up in Massachusetts is a legal issue, we have the answer for you here.

