Winter Weather Advisory Details for Sunday-Monday

The National Weather Service in Albany is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for moderate to heavy snow (2 to 5 inches) will be in effect from 9:00 PM Sunday evening through 1:00 PM Monday. The effected areas include the Mohawk and Schoharie Valleys, Greater Capital Region including the Helderbergs, eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, Taconics, Berkshires and northwestern Connecticut.

Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility. Travel will be particularly hazardous late tonight into Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.