America’s Worst Candy Brands Are Sold in Massachusetts

Many Massachusetts residents have one particular weakness and no I'm not talking about marijuana, cigarettes, or alcohol, I'm talking about candy. Be honest, how many times have you slipped a couple of pieces in your pocket when inspecting your child's Halloween candy? I can tell you without hesitation that I'm raising my hand right now as I have been guilty of doing this.

It's no secret that Americans love candy to the point where many of us become addicted. It's been stated that approximately 75% of Americans eat excess amounts of sugar — many of whom could be classified as having a sugar addiction.

Which Candy Brands Should Shoppers Avoid?

Okay enough of the depressing sugar addiction statistics. If you love candy or like to indulge every once in a while but want to know which candy brands to pass on 24/7 Wall St. released a list of candy brands to avoid based on which ones are the least popular in the United States along with which brands are really bad for you.

Taking a Look at the Top 3

Today we take a look at the the top three brands on the list. These three brands are sold in Massachusetts. Whether you live in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in between these brands are available to purchase in Massachusetts. It's up to you whether you want to consume them and you may even disagree with some of the brands the site included on the list. Let's take a look and have some fun.

Smarties are at the #3 position of candy brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The site states that Smarties taste like chalk and are bland. I don't mind Smarties once in a while but they are far from a favorite of mine. What are your thoughts?

Tootsie Rolls come in at #2 of candy brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The site states that people don’t like Tootsie Rolls because the candies are hard to chew and the flavors don’t blend well with the tastebuds. I can take them or leave them. If I see them in a dish near me, I'll have a couple but I'm not over the moon for this candy. They are a classic though.

Twizzlers take the top spot of candy brands to avoid according to 24/7 Wall St. The site states that Twizzlers are sticky and hard to eat. They are also one of the worst brands in America and people would rather use them as decoration sets. I have to disagree on this one. I love Twizzlers. I don't eat them often but Twizzlers get two thumbs up from me. How about you?

