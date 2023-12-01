Massachusetts Group Warns of The Most Dangerous Toy This Year

The holiday season is in full swing which means shopping is ramping up as folks are out and about searching to find that perfect gift for their loved ones. Every year, there seems to be a hot new toy that the kids can't live without. Of course, you and Santa want to fulfill your child's wishes but it's also important to truly know what your child may be receiving and if the gift has any safety hazards.

Get our free mobile app

A Massachusetts-based Consumer Watchdog Group Has Named the Worst "Most Dangerous" Toy for Your Child to Receive This Holiday Season

If you were wondering which toys present potential hazards for the little ones this holiday season, a group out of Boston named World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.) has released its nominee list of 10 worst toys, and right at the top of the list is Disney's The Little Mermaid King Triton’s All-Powerful Trident as this item has the potential for blunt force causing eye injuries.

loading...

While the Little Mermaid item is the worst toy for this holiday season nine other toys made the "worst" list according to the Massachusetts group. All of these toys can potentially cause physical harm to children. We have included all 10 items below.

The 10 Worst Toys This Holiday Season According to W.A.T.C.H.

While these toys can be fun for the kids if you are going to buy any of the items from W.A.T.C.H.'s list you'll want to keep a close eye on the child while in use. A trip to the hospital is something we all want to avoid this holiday season. You can learn more about W.A.T.C.H. by going here.

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood