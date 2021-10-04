WOW: 17 Frightening Movies Filmed in MA…Some in the Berkshires
Halloween is less than a month away and is my favorite time of year as I'm a BIG horror movie fan. I've been to a few Scar A Con festivals and met many celebrities from the genre. Naturally, when we're in Halloween season, I love to dig into the old DVD pile and watch some Horror classics including the following:
- Halloween
- The Shining
- Friday The 13th
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- The Omen
- The Exorcist
- Saw
- Phantasm
- The Living Dead series,
- Burnt Offerings
- Scream
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
...and many many more.
Then there's a whole bunch of lesser-known flicks (depending on how big of a fan you are I suppose) that I include in my watching fun including:
- Night of the Demons
- Hell Night
- The Haunted
- Terror Train
- The Lost Boys
- Near Dark
- Monster Squad
You get the idea.
Thinking about all of these classic horror movies, I started wondering which flicks were filmed not only in Massachusetts but in Berkshire County. I found a chunk of movies filmed here. A good number of them, I have never seen which will change soon...lol. So far, I put a list of 17 together and included in a couple that are not pure horror but, are just good old spooky fun for the entire family. You can check them out below. Which one is your favorite?