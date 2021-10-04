WOW: 17 Frightening Movies Filmed in MA…Some in the Berkshires

Halloween is less than a month away and is my favorite time of year as I'm a BIG horror movie fan. I've been to a few Scar A Con festivals and met many celebrities from the genre. Naturally, when we're in Halloween season, I love to dig into the old DVD pile and watch some Horror classics including the following:

Halloween

The Shining

Friday The 13th

A Nightmare on Elm Street

The Omen

The Exorcist

Saw

Phantasm

The Living Dead series,

Burnt Offerings

Scream

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

...and many many more.

Then there's a whole bunch of lesser-known flicks (depending on how big of a fan you are I suppose) that I include in my watching fun including:

Night of the Demons

Hell Night

The Haunted

Terror Train

The Lost Boys

Near Dark

Monster Squad

You get the idea.

Thinking about all of these classic horror movies, I started wondering which flicks were filmed not only in Massachusetts but in Berkshire County. I found a chunk of movies filmed here. A good number of them, I have never seen which will change soon...lol. So far, I put a list of 17 together and included in a couple that are not pure horror but, are just good old spooky fun for the entire family. You can check them out below. Which one is your favorite?

