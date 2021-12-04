WOW: 92 Celebrities Born in MA…A Number in the Berkshires as Well

Author: Jesse Stewart

Massachusetts is home to some of the best films, sports teams, musical acts, and much more. These forms of popular entertainment aren't just found in the big cities. Think about Berkshire County and how many celebrities either are from, currently live, or visit our area. Between film crews coming to Berkshire County to capture the beauty of the area on the big screen to big-name actors participating in live theater, to popular musicians performing in the area, celebrity sightings in Berkshire County have become part of everyday life, to the point where we don't notice it and/or don't make a big deal out of it. Then again, that's part of the charm of Berkshire County...visiting an area where one can get away, relax, and not be hassled on a regular basis.

Over the past several months we have been spotlighting a number of celebrities that have been born in Massachusetts and a number of them were born in Berkshire County. It's just fun to see how loaded Massachusetts and the Berkshires are with incredible talent that we either see, hear, and/or read about on a daily basis.

While's it's difficult to add and find every single celebrity that was born in Massachusetts in one shot, we are adding to our mega photo gallery little by little. So, if one of your favorite Massachusetts-born celebrities is missing from the list, don't worry, the list gets updated on a regular basis. So, without further ado, let's take a look at 92 celebrities that were born in Massachusetts and the Berkshires. Have you ever met any of these folks?

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts Including the Berkshires

