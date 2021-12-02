10% of Massachusetts Drivers Would Do This to Avoid a Speeding Ticket

It's been quite a while since I've received a speeding ticket here in Berkshire County. For a couple of years, I had a bad habit of speeding to work. Driving to Great Barrington from Pittsfield at 3:30 in the morning made it very tempting and downright easy to have a bit of a lead foot when the road is all yours. Let's be honest, there aren't many people on the road at that ungodly time of day.

After a few warnings, and I am incredibly thankful that I only received warnings, I made sure I toned it down and drove the speed limit. It's not worth getting to work a few minutes sooner if it means having to pay a speeding ticket or injuring someone.

I started thinking about my Berkshire County speeding occurrences when I came across a very interesting study which was conducted by Gunther Volkswagen. The study found that 1 in 10 Massachusetts drivers admit they would bribe their way out of a speeding ticket if they could get away with it without repercussions.

The study also found the following information:

1/4 think paying a bribe should only be considered a criminal offense if the bribe is accepted.

1 in 5 would report a friend for attempting to bribe a police officer.

What do you think about these results and what would you do if you found yourself in a similar situation in Massachusetts? I have to be honest, any time that I had been pulled over, it never entered my mind to bribe a police officer. How about you? You can check out all of the details and results of the study by going here. Drive safe.

