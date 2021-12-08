Wow! Rabid Raccoon Attacks Massachusetts Woman

Strange story out of Lancaster, Massachusetts, concerning an older woman, Christmas lights, and an attack by a rabid animal.

WHDH/News 7 Boston reports a 70-year-old Massachusetts woman was stringing up Christmas lights on the outside of her house when she was attacked by a rabid raccoon that she estimates weighed over 40 pounds.

The Massachusetts woman, Donna Sanginario, is now undergoing a series of rabies shots after suffering deep bites, scratch marks, and bruises on both of her arms. According to Sanginario, the raccoon latched on for over 5 minutes and would not let go.

Here's Sanginario talking about part of the incident:

It looked at me and started jumping up at me, so I put my hand over my face … we were both screaming so loud it was unbelievable. He wouldn’t let go for anything, he just attached … I got this big thing over my head, I was like ‘Someone help me!'

Eventually, after a difficult struggle, the raccoon let go and took off for parts unknown. When Sanginario finally arrived at the hospital, she was treated for broken ribs along with a series of shots to shield her from possible rabies.

According to Animal Control officers, police performed a thorough search of the area but had no luck finding the animal. Therefore, the raccoon could not be tested for rabies and there is no proof that the critter was rabid.

I guess if you're going to be outdoors doing some holiday decorating, it might not be a bad idea to keep a bat or a heavy stick handy just to be on the safe side. For more on the story, please visit WHDH's website here.

