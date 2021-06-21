WSBS is happy to report that 'Sounds of Summer' returns Tuesday evenings from 6-8 p.m. in July and August at the Great Barrington VFW.

After being cooped up for the past year, it's now time to break out your dancing shoes and party with us. For those who have been to the summer concert series in Great Barrington, you know what it's all about. The food, friends, family, and of course the live music. If this will be your first time witnessing 'Sounds of Summer', you're in for a real treat. It's a true, local happening with something for everyone. After being absent for a year due the pandemic, we are happy to resume the festivities and fun that you have come to love and expect.

Of course, the summer concert series can't happen without the live, local bands. We're lining up the acts right now and you can enter your band below. Just fill out the form including an audio clip (mp3) of one of the cover songs you play and please include a setlist of some of the tunes we can expect to hear if your band is chosen to perform at one of the Tuesday night concerts this summer in Great Barrington.

While we love to hear a variety of tunes, please make sure a number of the songs are recognizable to the general public. We want to keep the folks dancing after the trying year that everyone has had. Good luck, we hope to see and HEAR you shout it out loud this year at the Great Barrington VFW for 'Sounds of Summer'

