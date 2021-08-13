Wow the weekend is finally here and the weather should be almost perfect…

The heatwave that gripped the Berkshires will break and relief is on the way. However, this afternoon and especially tonight we could be in for a ride on the thunderstorm express. The National Weather Service is calling for some unsettled conditions tonight in the form of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and wind. The weekend is looking pretty good with Sunday right now shaping up as the better of the two days.

Plan your activities accordingly as the Berkshires could experience showers and thunderstorms tomorrow late morning into the afternoon. But for the most part we should see plenty of sun as well and reasonable temperatures for humans with a high in the upper 70s. Sunday is looking perfect with sun and a high in the mid-70s. Below is the long-range NWS forecast for the Berkshires…

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 4am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

