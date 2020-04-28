WSBS Daily Deal for Apr. 28

As you know with everything going on, WSBS never had our Great Radio Auction in March! Well, we’re going to be offering special deals for you to take advantage of – first come, first served! If you hear an item you’re interested in, just call (413) 528-0860 or email fun@wsbs.com and leave your name and contact info and we’ll get back to you to secure your item!

Today’s (Tuesday, Apr. 28) Daily Deal is:

A $25.00 gift certificate to Salmon Run Fish House for just $18! Their new menu is here for curbside pickup! Choose from anything on the menu from Lobster bisque, scallops wrapped in bacon, the raw bar with shrimp, oysters and clams, to fresh chilled salads, and the house specialty – Salmon 4 different ways! Steaks, chicken, burgers, pasta bowls, hand-crafted sandwiches to kids meals - Salmon Run has something for everyone! Paul & Dawn Face have been serving the areas freshest seafood for 20 years and they want to thank you for your continued support! $18 gets you $25 now at Salmon Run Fish House!

