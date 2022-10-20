Hall of Fame wrestler Kevin Nash's son Tristen is dead at age 26. The tragedy was shared on Thursday (Oct. 20) by wrestling reporter Sean Ross Sapp.

Tristen Nash was Kevin and his wife Tamara's only child. He was a poet and musician and most recently worked with his father on a new podcast venture. One needn't go back far on the WWE star's Instagram page to learn how close the two were.

"My reason for living," the Detroit-born wrestler captioned in a photo taken earlier this year.

Further details of how Tristen died, or when, have not yet been made available. On his own Instagram page, Tristen, a Florida resident, often professed his love for his fiancee, Savanna. On at least one occasion he alluded to some mental health struggles.

"#mentalhealthawareness a huge part of my life that I never acknowledge," he wrote on Oct. 10. "Know that you are loved and needed. Enjoy each second."

The relationship between Nash — who was known as both Diesel and Big Sexy during his two-decade wrestling career — and his son was at times strained. On one occasion, police had to be called when the two men got in a fight at their Florida home. The Christmas Eve 2014 altercation led to both being charged with misdemeanor first degree battery charges (per E! Online). Reporting from the time indicated that the younger Nash was going after his mother and Kevin stepped in.

A statement shared by Sapp about Tristen's death reads in part, "The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time."

Nash has not commented on the tragic news about his son — his last Twitter posts came on Oct. 16 — but he did share an advertisement to his Instagram Story on Oct. 19. Tamara Nash couldn't be found on social media.