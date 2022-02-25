Yes! Fresh Powder in the Berkshires…Let’s Do Some Runs…

With Mother Nature gracing us with fresh powder what better outdoor activity is there this weekend than hitting the slopes for some runs on groomed packed powder. No need to leave the Berkshires so grab the skies or the board and head out to a local slope in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, or another Berkshire ski area.

Spring is just over two weeks away so time is running out for great conditions in the Berkshires. With the fresh snow overnight through this morning, this could be the last of the fresh white stuff this winter.

If skiing is your thing, the Berkshires has a number of local ski areas that can satisfy your need to hit the slopes and not drive hours before you can strap into your skis or snowboard. Click on the links to the ski areas to get the latest ticket pricing and trail conditions.

Bousquet Ski Area in Pittsfield has almost 5 miles of slopes with 2 lifts. The elevation is 1,857 feet. A number of different daily ski passes are available on a limited basis and range from $21 to $42. Bousquet has been in operation since 1932. Under new ownership, a number of upgrades have taken place including a new ski lodge and updated lifts. Click here for more information https://bousquetmountain.com/.

Jiminy Peak in Hancock is operating with 6.65 miles of trails and 7 lifts. The elevation is 2,375 feet. The average mid-week lift ticket will cost between $69 to $89. Click here for more information https://www.jiminypeak.com/.

Berkshire East in Charlemont runs 4 lifts with just over 8 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,082 feet. There's a variety of ticket pricing based on age and length of skiing preference. Click here for more information https://berkshireeast.connectintouch.com/.

Ski Butternut in Great Barrington runs up to 6 lifts with 13.67 miles of trails. The elevation is 1,771 feet. Tickets based on age and mid-week or weekend tickets range from $20 to $65. Hours of operation on weekends are 8:15 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4 pm during the week. Click here for more information https://skibutternut.com/.

There are a number of other ski areas in the area and within a short drive of the Berkshires. Lift, trail and pricing may vary from the number listed above.

