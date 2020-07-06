Yes There Will be Live, Local Music This Summer

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic there are many live events, concerts, festivals etc. that have been canceled this summer. I have seen posts on Facebook where many individuals in the community are frusterated over this and are not looking forward to a boring summer. Live music of course is something that has been hard. We're feeling it at WSBS as we had to cancel 'Sounds of Summer' this year.

We have great news for you. If you have been craving live, local music this summer, The Town of Great Barrington and Lee Rogers have saved the day as Great Barrington's Summer Concert series IS on this year. Obviously social distancing and masks are required but the music is on and will be held at gazebo behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington. All concerts are weather permitting. The concerts are free and take place on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 5:30 - 7:15.

We have included the schedule below:

Wed July 8 - Aimee van Dyne / Mark Fisher

Friday July 10 - David Reed Band

Wednesday July 15 - WBCR fundraiser

Friday July 17 - Velvet Frog Band

Wed July 22 - Nadine Foster Lucky Bucket Band

Friday July 24 - Wanda Houston Band

Wed July 29 - The Hoping Machine

Friday July 31 - Jane Doe

Wed Aug. 5 - Eagles Trombone Ensemble

Friday Aug. 7 - Lee Rogers & Friends

Friday Aug. 14 - Allen Timmons & Friends

Friday Aug 21 - Bobby Sweet Band

Friday Aug, 28 & Sep. 6 Along with Wed Aug. 12 - TBA

David Grover - Grover’s Gang Saturdays 10am July & August starting July 11.

Lee would like to thank the following sponsors for making this summer concert series possible:

Greylock Federal Credit Union, Fairview Hospital/Berkshire Health Systems, Thursday Morning Club, Windy Hill Farm, The Bookloft, Domaney's, Okerstrom Lang, Ward's Nursery, Guido's and Harland B. Foster.

Donations are always welcomed.