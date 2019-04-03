You Are Invited To Sheffield Kiwanis’ Ninth Annual Ham Roll

Sheffield Kiwanis’ ninth annual Ham Roll will take place at the VFW in Great Barrington on Friday evening Apr. 12. The Doors open at 6:30, the first roll is at 7:00. and admission is free. Feel free to bring your own snacks, but beverages should be purchased at the VFW.

What is a Ham Roll? Well, they don’t actually roll hams, but with each spin of the wheel you could win the fixings for your holiday meal including a ham, turkey, chicken, steak, kielbasa, potatoes, maybe even a pie. A $1 ticket and a spin of the wheel gives you multiple chances to win in each round.

There will be Door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. Everyone is welcome! Feel free to bring a few friends to join the fun. Proceeds help Kiwanis continue their support of community programs and projects. For more information email: info@sheffieldkiwanis.org

Sheffield Kiwanis serves the communities of Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Alford, Egremont, Monterey and Mt. Washington.

