You Can Take Part in the 6th Annual Lee Holiday Sweater Run

You can kick off the holiday season in high fashion by putting on your most creative holiday outfit and hitting the streets of "lovely Lee" as The Massachusetts Law Enforcement Torch Run will hold their annual holiday sweater fun run on Sunday, November 10th with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics throughout the Bay State.

The run and walk will begin at 10 am as Moe's Tavern on Railroad Street will serve as the main starting line for this event. Registration begins at 8:30 am as you can join officers from Berkshire county to bring some holiday cheer to the community. Runners and walkers can participate individually or they can form a team as you can support Special Olympics athletes who live, compete and work right here in Berkshire county.

Special Olympics Massachusetts provides year round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs for over 13 thousand athletes across the state as the movement brings positive results and encouragement in their lives. For more details on how you can assist in this worthy cause, you can log on here.

Upon completion, the fun run will also end at Moe's Tavern in Lee