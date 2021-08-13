I'm always interested in what acts are illegal in Massachusetts. As a matter of fact, at the bottom of this article, you'll see a list of strange Massachusetts laws which you can explore in case you're up for some head-scratching reading.

One ugly act I wasn't sure about in terms of being illegal is spitting in public. Now, don't get the wrong idea, spitting in public or even in my own private residence is something that I don't do. However, I think back to being a youngster and remember at one time or another seeing kids spitting on the ground whether it was at recess or on the outside basketball court or walking home from school. It's an act that I have seen from time to time. I bet you have at some point in your life.

Thinking back about the information I shared above, I wondered to myself if it is against the law to spit in public in Massachusetts. Bottom line, it is, and if caught, you could receive a $20.00 fine. Below is the 4-1-1 on breaking this Massachusetts law:

Chapter 270 - Crimes Against Public Health Section 14 Spitting

Whoever expectorates or spits upon any public sidewalk, or upon any place used exclusively or principally by pedestrians, or, except in receptacles provided for the purpose, in or upon any part of any city or town hall, any court house or court room, any public library or museum, any church or theatre, any lecture or music hall, any mill or factory, any hall of any tenement building occupied by five or more families, any school building, any ferry boat or steamboat, any railroad car or elevated railroad car, except a smoking car, any street railway car, any railroad or railway station or waiting room, or on any track, platform or sidewalk connected therewith, and included within the limits thereof, shall be punished by a fine of not more than twenty dollars.

If you feel the need to spit in public find a trash can. It's not worth losing $20 is it?

Here are the Massachusetts head scratching laws I promised you. Enjoy.

