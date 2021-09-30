You Want $620 Million? The 6th Largest Powerball Jackpot Drawing is this Saturday…

I can’t tell you how much money I’ve spent over the years on Powerball or Mega Millions hoping for that life-changing moment when all the ping pong balls bounce just right changing my life forever. I am certainly not compulsive about it maybe spending $10 here and $10 there looking to hit it big on at least 1 of 5 tickets a couple of times a month. Obviously, since I am penning this post, I am have not hit it big and still grinding it out like the millions of other dreamers scratching and easy-picking each week.

If you are a casual player of the lottery-like myself you may not know that this Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is the 6th largest in the game’s history. A measly $620 million bucks. That would be life-changing. How many stories have you heard about lottery winner’s lives being ruined after winning gross amounts of cash? I don’t know about you but I’d be willing to give it a shot.

In comparison to Saturday’s $620 million, the largest Powerball jackpot ever was in 2016 which totaled just over $1.5 billion. There were 3 winning tickets sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee. If you do the math the total winnings after the split were $500 million each, $120 million less than if a single winner hits this Saturday.

If you do happen to hit the jackpot on Saturday, first remember who reminded you to buy a ticket, and two you’ll have to make the decision if you want the one-time payout of $620 million which would be $446 mill after Uncle Sam gets his cut. Still not too shabby.

If you want to practice becoming a millionaire the Mega Millions drawing on Friday is worth $34 million and will be drawn at 11 pm. The largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was $1,537 billion won in October of 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina.

The deadline to purchase a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s $620 Million is at 10:50 pm on Saturday for the 11 pm drawing. Both Powerball and Mega Millions costs $2 per play. Powerball you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 69 and then choose 1 number as your Powerball with a number range between 1 and 26. Mega Millions you choose 5 numbers between 1 and 70 and 1 number between 1 and 25 known as the gold Mega Ball.

Good luck and “Just Imagine!”

