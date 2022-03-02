I’m 41 years old, and have been a gamer all my life (currently playing Elden Ring and Final Fantasy XIV). When I was 8 years old, I did chores for a dollar a day, and saved up $100.00 to buy the original 8-bit Nintendo system on my own. When I was older, my uncle and I split the cost of the Super Nintendo system. When I was in college, I made friends through gaming that I still keep in touch with to this day. And video games got me interested in the arts. I spent hours learning how to draw my favorite characters, or learning to play The Legend of Zelda theme on my keyboard. And… I did this before videogames were cool! Even though I was not...

Now, almost everyone plays videogames. It could be a simple mobile game on your iPhone, or a complex strategy came on PC, but around 155 million people just in the United States play video games regularly.

So, I was wondering… are the characters I grew up with and know still popular, or have other more recent characters become more familiar?

Who do you think is the most popular videogame character in Massachusetts?

It turns out, it is an older character!

But, is it Mario? Donkey Kong? Pac Man? Pikachu? Lara Croft? Nope! The answer is…

Sonic the Hedgehog!

Photo by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

Sonic reigns supreme as both the most popular video game character in Massachusetts, but also the most popular overall throughout the country! From his debut in 1991 and marketing for the Sega Genesis “Blast Processing” to a recent movie starring Jim Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog has remained popular for over 30 years! Even if you’ve never touched a video game in your life, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Sonic.

Photo by Ben Griffiths on Unsplash

And you know what? My son has started playing a Sonic the Hedgehog game and loves it!

How about you? Is Sonic your number 1 also, or do you have another character in the top spot?