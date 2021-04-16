Kudos To High-N-Mighty

High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center located at Route 21-C in neighboring Ghent, New York has been instrumental in offering equine programs to people with disabilities, veterans, senior citizens and others of all abilities as trained instructors and volunteers are on site daily to assist in this all-important quest.

The Columbia county facility has become a premier accredited center with PATH (The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) International as they have taken their commitment of public service to a new level of excellence as they meet the criteria of establishing industry standards in their horse care instruction and programs.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate this recognition of achievement is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 8th at 3 pm. The public is welcome to attend as masks MUST be worn and all New York State COVID guidelines will be strictly enforced.

High-N-Mighty is STILL looking for volunteers to assist in their spring programs as you can have a first hand experience in paying it forward to individuals with special needs as all involved can enjoy in keeping company with a special variety of four legged friends and taking in the beautiful scenery located just off the Taconic State Parkway. Positions include horse handling, horse care, side walking with riders, barn maintenance and participant support.

If you are interested in donating some of your free time to this worthy cause, send an e-mail to: butler@high-n-mighty.org OR call 1-518-672-4202. You can also learn more about this scenic 50 acre property by logging on to their web site OR check out and LIKE their Facebook page.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The High-N-Mighty Therapeutic Riding and Driving Center for on-air and on-line usage)