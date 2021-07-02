Time for A Holiday Edition Of 10 @ 10 @ 10:10

Our monthly Saturday morning feature, 10 @ 10 @ 10:10 am returns to our airwaves as "New England's George Reeves", Kevin Titus will make his return appearance on YOUR Home Town Station. Kevin is best known for making appearances as Daily Planet reporter, Clark Kent and has been spotted in his vintage Superman costume all through out the tri-state region and our surrounding areas. His specialty is bringing back an array of timeless characters back to life amidst a positive reception from audiences of all ages as noted on this article's cover photo..

This installment features a look back at a historical milestone when U.S. President, Warren Gamaliel Harding signed the peace treaty which officially put an end to World War I 100 years ago. Kevin also re-enacts moments featuring our 29th Commander-In-Chief (as pictured above).

The Man of Steel will also focus on the 50th anniversary of Peter Doebler's triumphant escape from East Germany as this event will be the focus of a future get-together (to be announced) and he will also clue us in on a historic Barachino boat which is on display south of us in neighboring Litchfield, Connecticut.

Kevin is normally accompanied by his sidekick, Michael Paul Esposito who is also known as "New England's Jimmy Olsen" and he also hosts a successful weekly internet radio program entitled "Time Out With Kevin" which reaches a loyal audience via his Facebook page.

Tune in on-air to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM, listen LIVE on-line by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on the home page and scroll down to either WSBS on Alexa OR WSBS on Google Home for step-by-step instructions to enable your Smart Speaker device. You can download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart phone OR mobile device and take us along wherever you GO: Remember: "WE ARE PORTABLE"

(Photo image of Kevin Titus courtesy of his Facebook page)

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33567489,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"15":"Arial","16":10,"28":1}">