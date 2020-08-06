You’re Invited to the Bidwell House Museum’s Virtual Summer Party

On August 22 at 7 pm you are invited to join the Bidwell House Museum for the YouTube premier of the Bidwell House Museum’s annual summer fundraising party. The Museum staff and Trustees would love to hold this event in person, but in 2020 that is not possible, so instead an hour of music and fun is being planned.

The event will begin with a bird’s eye view of the Museum along with an introduction and welcome from Museum Director Heather Kowalski. This will be followed by four fabulous local musicians, playing in favorite spots in and around the museum. They include: Mountain Laurel, Guitar and Banjoist Paula Bradley, Violinist Eric Martin and Oakes & Smith.

Board of Trustees president Rob Hoogs will also show the recently completed accessibility and preservation work at the Museum.

Registration for this event is FREE and open to everyone who wants to attend. All attendees must pre-register and will receive the link to attend the virtual party a few days before the event The Museum relies on the generosity of our supporters each year, and donations received at this event will be tremendously appreciated.

For more information or to register, go here or call 413-528-6888.

The Summer party is the major fundraising event of the year for the museum, supporting the historic 1700s homestead, educational programs, and the grounds which are open to the community year-round. This year the Museum has added a new “outside the house” tour along with additional signage on the four plus miles of trails.

(photo taken from the Bidwell House Museum's Facebook page)