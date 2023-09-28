If you (like most people) are not a fan of vermin, you may want to tread lightly here. What is vermin you ask? Vermin is any kind of disgusting creature that is harmful in some way whether it's by destroying crops, killing other animals, or carrying disease.

What is considered vermin? Lice, bed bugs, cockroaches, ferrets, sables, flies, termites, and rodents. Rodents such as your friendly neighborhood RAT! If you don't like rats you may be interested to know that three cities in the Commonwealth are among the most rat-vulnerable cities in the country!

Recently Pest Gnome, the folks who put local pest control experts at your fingertips, conducted a study looking at the most and least vulnerable cities for rat infestations in 2023.

Pest Gnome compared 150 of the largest American cities based on five categories among 9 key metrics including access to exterminators, cleanest/dirtiest cities, cities with the highest/lowest population density, the number of restaurants per square mile, etc.

Here are 2023's Top 10 Most Rat-Vulnerable Cities, according to Pest Gnome:

New York City, NY Los Angeles, CA Jersey City, NJ Philadelphia, PA Houston, TX Newark, NJ San Francisco, CA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Detroit, MI

As you can see, none of the Massachusetts cities made the top 10, but they are definitely on the list. Boston lands at #29, Springfield makes an appearance at #72, and Worcester is listed at #80.

If you're not a fan of rats and you're planning a vacation, here are 10 good spots to travel to as they are 2023's Top 10 Least Rat-Vulnerable Cities:

Virginia Beach, VA Tallahassee, FL Huntsville, AL Roseville, CA Winston-Salem, NC McKinney, TX Greensboro, NC Lexington, KY Boise, ID Anchorage, AK

Whether you're a fan of rats (hey, some people actually find them cute) or not, it's a pretty interesting study. Take a look at the list of cities and where they ranked by visiting Pest Gnome's website here.

