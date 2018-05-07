The Biggest Second Weekends in Box Office History

Movie culture is totally fixated on opening weekends. All of the marketing, all of the critical writing, all of the discussion, all of the social media is all built around those first three days in order to maximize that initial box office haul. After that, it’s on to the next big thing. As a result, movies tend to open big and fizzle out quickly.

In fact, there are only five films in history that have grossed more than $100 million in their second weekends of domestic release? Can you name them? One of them is pretty obvious. A couple of them are very figure-outable. One of them I suspect you would not guess if I gave you 100 years to try to figure it out. If you want to find out for yourself, they’re all below, as part of this list of the ten biggest second weekends in box office history.