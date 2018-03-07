We’ve seen some trippy promos and footage snippets , but nothing will prepare you for the insanity of Legion Season 2’s full trailer. Meet the Shadow King, learn what happened to David and just plain dance it out with an extended sneak peek of the April premiere.

FX released the longest look yet at Legion Season 2, which sadly remains one month out from an April 3 premiere . In the new footage, we learn that David’s ragtag Summerland friends have actually joined Division 3 in the time since he’s disappeared, as the true reemergence of the Shadow King ( Homeland alum Navid Negahban) threatens to “infect” everyone … with teeth-chattering. Here’s the full Season 2 synopsis:

In an epic showdown, David and his friends battled his demon, ultimately forcing it from David’s body. Unfortunately, Farouk found a new host – Melanie’s husband “Oliver Bird” (Jemaine Clement) – and escaped. Just when they thought they’d earned a moment of respite, a mysterious orb appeared and took David away to an unknown place. With David and Oliver missing and Farouk on the loose, the team forms an unlikely alliance with their former enemy “Clark” (Hamish Linklater) and his well-funded government organization, Division III. Meanwhile, Amahl Farouk (Navid Negahban) is on a new path to attaining infinite and world-ending power.

Elsewhere of the ten-episode Season 2, we last saw David ( Dan Stevens ) abducted into a mysterious orb that might be the “Equinox” mentioned by Division III. Creator Noah Hawley also previously spoke to the possibility of seeing Professor X in Season 2 , saying “I don’t know yet what that would be. It depends on who would do it. If we reach that part of the story, is it funnier if it’s the young or the old one? It could be great if you’re older than your dad.” The next run also recast Season 1 big bad Amahl Farouk with Homeland alum Navid Negahban, as Said Taghmaoui left the project .

We’ll have more on Legion ’s return soon, so stay tuned for the latest on Season 2.