SBYF Results & Recap for September 9

Southern Berkshire Youth Football Results from September 9

Pee Wee Division Update:

Southern Berkshire Chargers Pee Wees defeated the Lanesborough Tigers 40-20 in a high scoring affair.

Chargers offense was led by quarterback Cooper Bunce and running back Brennan Peyre who both scored two touchdowns and each had a two point conversion. Other highlights on offense included JJ Schneider with a long TD run and Michael Parris finishing off a long drive with a 10 yard plunge.

Chargers had a solid offensive line play led by Mason Reiners, Harry Morey, Trey Hyde, Logan Burdick and James Green. On the other side of the ball the Chargers defense gave up some big plays but got key stops when needed. Key defensive contributors included Carson Riva, John Ireland, AJ Russillo, Matthew Vallone and Devin Decker.

Junior Division Update:

Tough loss for the JR Chargers. However, the team showed great heart and resilience in the second half and are looking forward to next week. Shaun Frank carried the offense - playing both tailback and quarterback. Christopher Wickwire played tough and scored the team’s only touchdown.

Defensively, Wesley Van Sant played valiantly despite illness, and TJ Brown had multiple big hits.

The Juniors truly played as a team this week with many players contributing at new positions out of necessity. Kobe Brown, Wesley Allen, and Brant Bosio all started at new positions and played hard.

Senior Division Update:

Impressive win by the Senior Chargers on Sunday. Nick Henderson scored 2 touchdowns and Andrew Albert added 2 more touchdowns and 2- 2 point conversions as well. The offensive line played well and got better as the game went on, leading the Seniors to a victory. The defense was great, forcing 4 fumbles, 3 of which were recovered by Trent Pixley and Nate Smith got the other. The Senior Chargers moved to 2-0 and look forward to what they can do next week.