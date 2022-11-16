GRAMMY nominations are the Super Bowl of stan Twitter, and naturally, fans are voicing their opinions on why their faves should have been nominated.

In particular, many artists have been snubbed from the Best New Artist category, one of the main four categories of the awards show. Past winners have included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa.

Here are ten pop stars who were left out of the nominations:

Fletcher

Notably, Fletcher's debut album, Girl of My Dreams, came out in September 2022 after several EPs and singles amassed a passionate fanbase for the pop singer-songwriter. The album debuted at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

Plus, "Becky's So Hot" became a viral hit on TikTok in 2022 and "Bitter," her 2020 collab with Kito, snagged her over 100 million streams.

PinkPantheress

Following her singles "Break It Off" and "Pain" going viral on TikTok in 2021, PinkPantheress released a mixtape in October 2021 and signed to a record label that same year.

The young British singer was nominated for several Brit Awards in early 2022 and collaborated with the likes of Willow, Lil Uzi Vert, Mura Masa, and Beabadoobee, as well as opening for Halsey on the Love and Power Tour.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron certainly isn't new to the industry as the star of Disney Channel projects like Liv and Maddie and Descendants, as well as NBC's Hairspray Live!, but with her viral single "Boyfriend" she has officially launched her music career outside of Disney.

In 2022, she's also released the singles "Breakfast" and "Bad Idea," and was included in several predictions for 2023's Best New Artist category.

Tate McRae

The 19-year-old dancer and singer that first made a name for herself on So You Think You Can Dance has become a Gen Z icon over the last few years.

McRae signed with RCA Records in 2019 and has since released a string of viral hits, including "You Broke Me First" and "Chaotic."

McRae released her debut album I Used to Think I Could Fly in May 2022.

GAYLE

GAYLE nabbed a 2023 GRAMMY nomination for her breakout hit "abcdefu" in the Song of the Year category, but many predicted she'd be included in the Best New Artist category, too.

The viral song hit number one around the world, including on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

She's released two EPs––A Study of the Human Experience Volume One and A Study of the Human Experience Volume Two––and has an upcoming opening slot on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in 2023.

Tems

Tems' debut EP came out in 2020, and since then, she's made a splash in the music industry, including her 2021 collab with Wizkid and Justin Bieber on "Essence."

She's also featured on "Wait For U" alongside Drake and Future, which garnered multiple 2023 GRAMMY nominations, including Best Rap Song. She's also featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with Rihanna, and on Beyoncé's GRAMMY-nominated RENAISSANCE album.

Rina Sawayama

Rina Sawayama has cemented herself as a pop icon, and the Japanese-British singer's 2022 sophomore album, Hold the Girl, was critically acclaimed.

Sawayama has collaborated with artists like Elton John, Charli XCX, and Lady Gaga, who once described the singer as "an experimental pop visionary."

Blackpink

Girl group Blackpink are the reigning queens of K-pop, with sold out tours around the world and historical performances at major festivals like Coachella under their belt.

The four members––Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo––are cultural and generational icons and household names. Their latest album, Born Pink, garnered their best reviews yet and featured smash hits like "Pink Venom."

Kehlani

Kehlani has previously been nominated in two R&B categories, but never in any major category at the GRAMMYs.

The singer rightfully deserves a spot among the big categories for their near-flawless albums, including 2022's critically acclaimed Blue Water Road.

Ava Max

As a consistent chart-topper, Ava Max it's surprising that she has never been considered in the Best New Artist running.

Her most well-known hits include "Kings & Queens," "Sweet But Psycho," "Million Dollar Baby," and "The Motto" with Tiësto.