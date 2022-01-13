10 Things That Are Worse Than January In Massachusetts

Did you know that January is the coldest month in Massachusetts? Oh yeah, it sucks, unless you are a winter sports enthusiast. I know you're dreaming of June, but it could be worse. The following list is just satire, of course.

10 THINGS THAT ARE WAY WORSE THAN JANUARY IN MASSACHUSETTS...

1. CUTTING YOUR FINGERNAILS TOO SHORT

I know the graphic is a bit extreme, but it's the only one I could find. I despise a long fingernail. I even hate guys with long fingernails; however, if you've ever cut them too short, you know that pain. Try opening a can of beer with the finger that you cut the nail to short on, bro.

Striker77s loading...

2. WHEN YOUR STREAMER BUFFERS OR THE SELECTION IS 'UNAVAILABLE'

This happened to me last night watching "Succession" on HBO Max. I wanted to replay the last ten minutes of Season 1 Ep 5 and it came up as "unavailable". Brutal, right?

Tero Vesalainen loading...

3. WHEN 'TRASH JUICE' DRIPS ON THE FLOOR WHEN TAKING OUT THE TRASH

This can be avoided, but when some jackass puts liquids in the trash, you know, somehow, that that particular trash bag has a tiny hole in the bottom of it. Nasty!

BananaStock loading...

4. STEPPING ON A LEGO

Kids get legos for Christmas? You know when you step on one of these bad boys...

Punkbarby loading...

5. NEEDING A ROOT CANAL

Waking up with tooth pain is never good. Like, ever. Most of the time your cavity is too big at this point that you need a root canal. What's even worse than the pain? The cost! Hope you got deep pockets, bro.

Digital Vision loading...

6. WARM DRAFT BEER

I mean, come on! Some people can deal with warm beer, or at least slightly chilled. Not me. Warm draft beer is unacceptable. Do something about this, restaurant and bar owners.

Aksakalko loading...

7. LOW FAT YOGURT

Haven't we realized by now fat doesn't make you fat. I know, calories in versus calories out for weight conscious people; however, the stuff tastes like chalk, bro.

puhhha loading...

8. TALKING SMACK ABOUT SOMEONE VIA TEXT AND SENDING IT TO THAT PERSON

Marjo has done this to me. Oh, she was all in a tizzy! I forgave her, we all talk smack about the people we love, lol.

Jevtic loading...

9. HAVING AN EYE STYE ON A FIRST DATE

I mean, it sometimes is unavoidable, but, do ya think you'll get a second date?

agafapaperiapunta loading...

10. HAVING TO GO NUMBER 2 AT A REST STOP ON THE HIGHWAY

I don't mean to be gross, but we all have had to do this and it's kind of the worst, right? It's probably not as bad as having to "hold it" in bumper to bumper traffic, but...

koya79 loading...

