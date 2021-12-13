2 More Birthdays Followed By A Centennial Celebration

We take time to salute Bob Barker today as he just celebrated his 98th birthday on December 12th. Just think in 2023, we will ALL congratulate him on reaching the pinnacle of milestones, 100 years young (and STILL going strong). Before bench marking his place in television, Bob started out behind the microphone in radio while attending Drury College in Springfield, Missouri and also worked in Palm Beach, Florida before heading out west to Los Angeles, California.

He made the transition to the small screen while in the City of Angels as producer Ralph Edwards hired him to emcee a new game show "Truth Or Consequences", a program that quizzed contestants and if they answered incorrectly, they would have to participate in a wacky variety of stunts to redeem their natural place in the game. The syndicated show aired nationwide for 18 years from 1956 to 1974.

On September 4th, 1972 Barker would solidify his permanent place in television as he was chosen to host a re-vamped version of "The Price Is Right". The show first aired on NBC back in the late 50s and early 60's with Bill Cullen serving as it's host. TPIR would became his signature gig which lasted for 35 years on CBS until his official retirement in 2007. He would eventually receive Emmy Awards for his work and became the program's executive producer and the studio where TPIR is filmed in Television City is also named in his honor.

Barker is also an animal rights activist as he continues to look out for all four legged friends as he founded the DT & J Foundation which is named after his late wife, Dorothy Jo and his mother, Tilly. This organization has contributed millions of dollars towards animal neutering programs. Despite his latest health setbacks, he continues to put positive efforts towards this very important cause. These days, Bob is keeping low profile in his advanced age, (aka: a quiet life) as his loyal audience STILL misses watching him on a daily basis. If you ask me and others will agree, TPIR has NOT been the same without his glorious presence on camera, a true void, indeed.

Younger audiences remember the classic duel between Barker and comedian Adam Sandler where he portrayed himself in the 1996 comedy "Happy Gilmore" as the pair duked it out during a Pro-Am golf tournament. This was truly one of the most entertaining scenes in this film and Bob got the upper hand on Adam (I won't give the rest of it away, just see for yourself.

Once again, Happy Birthday Bob as you have truly reached an all-important milestone in life. Let's all COME ON DOWN and raise our glasses to one of the most beloved game show hosts in television history. to sum it up: A CLASS ACT. BEST to YOU ALWAYS.

(Photo images of Bob Barker courtesy of his public Facebook page which have been used by approval in previously written articles)

