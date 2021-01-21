Bernie Memes Hit The Berkshires

The internet remains undefeated. Bernie memes have swept the nation and he's even landed locally, right here in The Berkshires.

Let's say for example you've been living under a rock for the past 24 hours and have no idea what I'm talking about, here's the deal. During yesterday's historic inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, there were plenty of notable images that went viral. First bumps between former President Barak Obama and new VP Harris, a look shot between former First Lady Michelle Obama and Harris, President Biden taking his oath on what looks the oldest and fattest Bible in history - you name it, it's out there. But the one image that has continued to dominate is a shot of Bernie Sanders sitting alone in a folding chair, seemingly unimpressed (casual AF) wearing a blue disposable mask, the same winter jacket from L.L. Bean that he's had for 30 years, and of course, THOSE MITTENS. Did he buy those mittens at a Phish festival? I mean really.

Needless to say, the image when viral and the internet went to work. Memes with hilarious captions turned into hilarious locations, which landed Bernie right here in The Berkshires.

The folks at Tanglewood got wind of that tweet and took it to the next level

A post shared by Tanglewood (@tanglewoodmusicfestival)

Berkshire County Relay for Life coordinator Ray Gardino spotted the Vermont Senator in front of the iconic Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge, where he apparently couldn't get a seat on the porch.

Former Pittsfield City Councilor John Krol got in on the action too, finding Bernie on the steps of Pittsfield City Hall and of course, Mount Greylock.

City Hall also made sure Bernie knew about our local COVID-10 Vaccination Hotline.

Oh Bernie, you can wait inside your vehicle and we'll be right out to assist you!

Just call 413-449-5600 to let us know... Posted by City Hall - City of Pittsfield on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Steve Valenti's Clothing for Men in downtown Pittsfield got in on the game, maybe they could help with Bernies fashion sense?

Decided to add a LIVE MODEL to our window display. What do you guys think?? Posted by Steven Valenti's Clothing for Men on Thursday, January 21, 2021

There's even an app where you can create your own Bernie memes.

