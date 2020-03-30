James & Kim Taylor Donate $350,000 to Berkshire Medical Center

Long time Berkshire County resident and hall of fame singer and songwriter James Taylor and his wife Kim have announced a $350,000 donation to Berkshire Medical Center. Last week the family, who also owns a home in Brookline outside of Boston, announced a $1 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital where James Taylor's father was once a chief resident.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that the donation from the Taylor family is the jumpstarter for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, an effort to support Berkshire Medical Center as the global pandemic continues to spread locally.

David Phelps, president and CEO of BMC, thanked The Taylor's in a prepared statement and said the relief fund will help the county hospital to continue their efforts to provide health care workers with the resources they need to treat and contain the novel coronavirus.

In an interview with The Eagle, The Taylor's said Berkshire County is their favorite place to live and cited how grateful they are to the health care providers at BMC.

In this time of great uncertainty and dire threat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all called upon to support our heroic health care providers. Their contribution and sacrifice cannot be overstated... ...We have been frequent flyers at BMC. With twin athletic boys, the odds are one of them is injuring himself. James and I have also availed ourselves of the ER for tick bites to broken ankles. We have found everyone at BMC to be extraordinarily professional, highly competent and compassionate. We're very lucky to have this resource in Pittsfield. We're pulling for all the health care workers there throughout this unprecedented health crisis. James & Kim Taylor, via The Berkshire Eagle

To make a donation to help support Berkshire Health Systems in its fight against the novel coronavirus, visit Berkshire Health Systems COVID-19 Fund.