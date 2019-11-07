Ringo Starr Set to Take Tanglewood Stage

Ringo Starr, former member of the iconic band The Beatles, will play two dates in Massachusetts with his All-Starr Band, one in Boston and one right here in The Berkshires.

Starr will join a list of other rock and roll royalty who have taken the stage at Tanglewood in Lenox, on June 19. Tickets will be available through Tanglewood, though an on sale date has not yet been announced.

The performances are in part to celebrate Ringo's 80th birthday in addition to the recent celebration of the 30th anniversary of his All-Starr Band. Starr's most recent album “What’s My Name,” was released last month.