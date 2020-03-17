Eversource Suspends Disconnections
According to the City of Pittsfield, Eversource has released the following statement regarding billing and disconnections.
We recognize that many customers will be facing challenges in the days and weeks ahead, so we have taken the following steps:
- To decrease any financial hardship our customers are facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have postponed disconnections for nonpayment for residential and business customers across our electric, natural gas, and water operations. Our customer service team is available to help customers with financial programs we offer, such as setting up a payment plan.
- We have online and mobile tools to help customers conduct business with us as usual, including customer service agents to speak with by phone. Our mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, allows customers to easily check their account, pay their bill and more at their convenience.
- The COVID-19 outbreak has led to an increase in scam activity. We have posted information on our website, eversource.com, reminding customers to be wary of any unsolicited calls that threaten to disconnect their utility service and that demand payment by unusual means. Eversource will never ask a customer for personal information over the phone in this manner and does not accept payments via gift cards or other common tools used by scammers. Also, customers should be aware that – as previously mentioned – we have suspended disconnections for nonpayment across our utility operations.
- Please visit our website, www.eversource.com, for the latest COVID-19 customer information. Customers are also encouraged to call and speak with a customer service representative at 1-877-659-6326.