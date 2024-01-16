Sure, we're in the midst of the Winter months right now, but that also means that Spring is right around the corner. And, so is the time to be taking some road trips once some Spring-like weather turns in our favor. But while you're on your road trip, in case it takes you to another spot in Massachusetts, just beware of what may be lurking in your hotel. It just so happens that Massachusetts is home to three of the most haunted hotels in the U.S. And you never know, you might end up at any of those three that are among the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S.

The publication, 'Matador Network', previously released the list of the top 25 haunted hotels in the U.S. As a result, the only state to have three hotels show up on the list is the Bay State. Not only do we have three in the top 25 (three in the top 20, really), but we have two of the top five, as previously mentioned. Historic hotels often come with plenty of stories to tell as guests and staff will pass on tales of ghost stories throughout each structure. So, let's find out where it is in Massachusetts that has the some of the most haunted hotels in the U.S.

#18 - Hawthorne Hotel - Salem

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Salem is, of course, well known for 1692's Salem Witch Trials. And sure enough, a hotel in 1925 seems to be one of the most haunted. Unexplained noises, moving furniture, and ghosts sightings of a woman have been said to happen at the establishment. Rooms 325 and 612 are said to be the most haunted rooms throughout the place, Lights and faucets have frequently turned on and off in those rooms. Ghostly figures have been said to roam the halls of the sixth floor as well. The hotel is named after frequent guest, author Nathaniel Hawthorne. There was a seance in the hotel's Grand Ballroom in an attempt to contact Harry Houdini back in 1990. And in 2007, Syfy's popular 'Ghost Hunters' investigated the hotel.

#4 - Red Lion Inn - Stockbridge

The Red Lion Inn Facebook The Red Lion Inn Facebook loading...

The Red Lion Inn has been around since 1773. The fourth floor and room 301 are known as the main supernatural hotspots. There have been stories of ghosts of a small flower girl, a man in a top hat, and other spirits seen. Despite the unnatural occurrences, the spirts are said to be friendly. However, some have also mentioned a presence standing over them while they lay in bed. Author Robert Oakes, who wrote 'The Ghosts of the Berkshires', has done book readings there in recent years.

#1 - The Colonial - Concord

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Massachusetts even had a place take the top spot on the list. While it may look harmless enough, with a hotel dating back to the Revolutionary War and even before, you can be sure there are plenty of ghostly tales surrounding this spot in Concord. In fact, at the Battles of Lexington and Concord, injured soldiers were often brought to the structure to receive medical attention. Their famed Room 24 was used as an operating room at the time. Ghost hunters have checked in at the hotel just to stay in that room due to its history of strange activity. The spirts of famous author and poet Henry David Thoreau is also said to have been seen around the premises, as he had been a loyal guest at the establishment.

There's a few spots that are known as some of the most haunted hotels throughout the U.S., which includes two of the top five in the U.S., including the #1 haunted hotel in the country. If you happen to make your way out to one of those, try to enjoy your stay...if you can!

This Massachusetts Home is 75+ Years Older Than the State Gallery Credit: Realtor.com / NRG Real Estate Services, Inc.