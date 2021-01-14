3 Unique Ways to Help the Berkshire Community this Monday

Berkshire Community College (BCC) plans to honor one of America’s greatest heroes by giving back to the community at its annual Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service event – taking place virtually on Monday, Jan. 18. This event is co-sponsored by the Berkshire Branch of the NAACP.

BCC President, Ellen Kennedy made the following statement:

We invite the community to join us for this annual event – the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr National Day of Service. In light of all that is happening, this is a moment to engage in volunteerism. To connect, to support and to engage to build a better future in the Berkshires. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said ‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, what are you doing for others?’ This day allows us to work together to answer that question.

The National Day of Service event begins at 9:00 a.m. with a virtual keynote speech by Dr. Chris Himes, author and educator, working with Miss Halls School. Afterward, participants will have an opportunity to connect and share with fellow community members through Zoom breakout rooms.

Participants will be able to give back to their community by choosing a service project, including these three options:

Craft Valentine’s Day cards and notes of appreciation for residents of Berkshire Healthcare Systems nursing homes;

Write letters of gratitude to deployed soldiers

Donate new face masks, new underwear for men and women, small hand sanitizer, disposable menstrual products, individual snacks, and K-cups (coffee) for the re-opened homeless shelter in Pittsfield.

Participants may also make a monetary donation to the homeless shelter by going here and select “Other” from the field “where would you like this gift directed” and then in the field “If other, please add your designation” and specify that it is for Berkshire County Services.

The drop off for cards, letters, and donations will be at the BCC Paterson Field House, at 1350 West Street in Pittsfield, at the West Paterson Gymnasium Doors, on Monday, Jan. 18, between 1:00 and 3:00 pm.

People heading to campus must fill out the Campus Request Form (found here) for contact tracing, wear a mask, and follow social distancing guidelines.

For questions or concerns, or to register, click here or contact Toni Buckley, Director of Alumni Relations or Shela Levante, Director of Development, at foundation@berkshirecc.edu or call 413-236-3075.

FORUM credit is available for BCC students attending the keynote and the community volunteering.

