4th Of July Events In The Berkshires And Surrounding Areas

As we are in the heart of this Independence Day weekend, there are plenty of events taking place in the beautiful Berkshires and all across the tri-state region. here is a run down of holiday gatherings where you can honor America's on it's 246th birthday:

For starters, the city of Pittsfield will hold it's annual 4th of July parade on Monday at 10 am. These festivities begin at the corner of South and west Housatonic Streets and will finish it's route at Wahconah Park. Look out for our assorted Townsquare-Berkshire station vehicles as we will also be participating throughout the procession to honor America in high fashion.

Up north in Williamstown, their all-day hometown parade commences at 11am from Southworth Street to Spring Street as a traditional cook-out will be served up during the lunch hour

It is suggested you arrive early for both of these events as traffic delays and detours will be rule of thumb during the morning hours and pick your spot to salute the good ol' USA.

Also in Williamstown, a reading of The Declaration of Independence will be held at Williams College's Sawyer Library. The free event begins Monday at 1:30 pm.

A fireworks presentation will be presented at The Taconic Golf Club on July 4th starting at 9:30 pm.

Both local baseball teams are getting into the spirit as as The Pittsfield Suns will present an Independence Day laser and light show after the conclusion of their Monday evening game against Vermont at Wahconah Park. Up north, The North Adams Steeple Cats and Valley will take the field at 5:05 on Monday afternoon as they will also brighten the skies afterwards at Joe Wolf Field on State Street at approximately 9:30pm. There is a nominal admission charge for this fireworks show.

South of the border in North Western Connecticut:

On July 4th, the Town of Salisbury will present a reading of The Declaration of Independence at the town grove in Lakeville at high noon. the city of Winsted will also hold a reading of the famous 1776 document at Soldiers memorial Monument on Crown Street from 6 to 8 pm.

Litchfield's Historic Society is presenting their annual pet parade as our four legged friends will also show their support for the red, white and blue on Monday from 2:30 to 4 pm at Tapping Reeve Meadow located at 82 South Street in Litchfield.

In New York's Harlem Valley, the Amenia Fire Department will host a carnival-food night on Sunday from 4 to 9 pm followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

Northwards in Columbia county, the 1st annual 4th of July all day summer festival takes place at Supersoul Farm on Schillings Crossing Road in neighboring Canaan.

The Clermont State historic Site on Clermont Avenue in Germantown is holding an all-day Independence Day celebration on Monday from 1 to 9:30 pm followed by a fireworks show that will light up the skies above. Admission to the event is only $15 per vehicle.

11 miles west of the Taconic State Parkway's Salt Point exit in Dutchess county, the town of Hyde Park's Independence Day parade begins at 10 am and steps off at the Roosevelt Cinema and finishes it's run at Town Hall.

Celebrate America's birthday safely and have a Happy, healthy 4th of July holiday!