$50 Off Adoption Fees at BHS During October

Berkshire Humane Society is offering $50 off the adoption fee of every pet in the shelter for the month of October, made possible from an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) Subaru Loves Pets grant according to a media release that was sent to WSBS Radio. With the grant, the Society is celebrating a long-standing partnership with Haddad Subaru of Pittsfield, who has underwritten the adoption fee of a shelter dog, the Subaru Dog of the Week, every week for 10 years.

“The October Adoption Extravaganza is the perfect time to honor our collaboration with Haddad Subaru,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of Berkshire Humane Society. “October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and over the years Haddad Subaru has helped us find good homes for hundreds of dogs. Thanks to this grant, we’re happy to make every pet in the shelter a Subaru Pet of the Week every day!”

Berkshire Humane Society will also recognize partnership with the ASPCA on Oct. 10, when for the first time, a shipment of shelter dogs from the South will touch down at the Pittsfield airport. A plane carrying about 30 dogs from an overcrowded animal shelter in Alabama will land, and Berkshire Humane Society staff and volunteers will transport the dogs to either the main shelter on Barker Road in Pittsfield or a satellite facility at the former municipal shelter at the Downing Industrial Park. Once medically cleared, the dogs will be available for adoption to approved homes.

The month long celebration will culminate on Oct. 31 with Berkshire Humane Society’s Choose Your Subaru Raffle drawing at 1:00 at the main shelter. Tickets are still available for $40 each or three for $100. They can be bought over the phone by calling (413) 447-7878, extension 131, or in Pittsfield at the Berkshire Humane Society or Haddad Subaru, Purradise or Catwalk in Great Barrington, Catwalk and Chez Pet in Lenox, and Bartlett’s Orchard in Richmond.