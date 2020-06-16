Berkshire Humane Society is Open Again

Berkshire Humane Society has reopened doors of its main shelter at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield, after being closed to the public for three months due to COVID-19 precautions. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am to 4 pm and Sunday 1 pm to 4 pm. The Society’s Family Dog School is also open.

Purradise, the Society’s satellite cat adoption and boarding facility in Great Barrington, remains closed until further notice. Cat boarding is still available at the main shelter.

Catwalk Boutiques, Berkshire Humane Society’s resale shops, reopen Thursday, June 18. Startup hours for the stores at 301 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington and 53 Church Street in Lenox, a new location, are Thursday through Saturday 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm.

Procedures are in place at all locations to protect staff, volunteers and the public from COVID-19, including mandatory masks, scheduled cleaning of surfaces and monitoring of building occupancy.

The animal shelter had remained open by appointment only for animal adoptions and surrenders and a pet food bank to help dog and cat owners in need of help feeding their pet.

“We are happy to reopen our doors to the public and see our customers again,” said John Perreault, Executive Director of Berkshire Humane Society. “We want to thank you for your support and cooperation while we offered limited services the past few months. We ask for your continued cooperation as we move forward. At the shelter, we’re open primarily to serve those who are looking for a pet to adopt or use our services such as the pet food bank, low-cost cat spay and neuter surgeries, nail clipping for cats and rabbits and Family Dog School. If you are just coming to visit our animals, we ask that you stay home at this time.”

“Our Catwalk stores are well-stocked with seasonal fashions and while we’ve been closed, we’ve moved our Lenox store to a different location at 53 Church Street,” added Perreault. “

Just before the closure, we had also moved our Great Barrington store to a new, larger space right next door to the old one. We hope shoppers come out to see these fresh stores and buy something to both look good and support homeless animals.”

