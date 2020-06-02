Not Only Can You Win, You Get to Choose Your Subaru

As noted in a press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Humane Society, BHS and Haddad Subaru have launched their 8th annual “Choose Your Subaru” car raffle. One lucky winner will have their choice of a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited, Forester Premium or Outback Premium with a value up to $33,000.

Tickets are $40 each or three for $100 and can be purchased by credit card by calling the shelter at 413-447-7878 extension 131. Berkshire Humane Society will send ticket stubs to purchasers. The raffle is limited to 2,400 tickets. If a minimum of 1,000 tickets are not sold, the raffle will convert to a 50/50 drawing of net proceeds. The winner will be drawn on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 1p.m. at the shelter at 214 Barker Road.

“Haddad Subaru is excited to partner with Berkshire Humane Society for the 8th annual Subaru Raffle. We love to help raise money for such a wonderful organization so they can continue the important work they do for our four-legged community, especially in these times. Haddad Subaru looks forward to growing the long-standing relationship we’ve built with Berkshire Humane Society over the years,” said George Haddad, President of Haddad Auto Group.

“Now more than ever, this raffle will help save lives of hundreds and hundreds of animals,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for Berkshire Humane Society. “Each year, we depend on our events to support the day-to-day work at our shelter and satellite locations. This year we had to cancel many of those events due to COIVID-19. The Subaru car raffle is our biggest fundraiser, and we are thankful that we can safely continue with it.”

Although tickets are only available over the phone for now, the Society hopes to sell them at various businesses throughout Berkshire County when social distancing guidelines allow. Locations will be announced.

“The financial support by our community is the only way Berkshire Humane Society can offer many programs and services to people and animals, such as our recently popular Pet Food Bank,” added Perreault. “When you buy a ticket, you help animals that have been abandoned find a new home, you help animals get the medical care that they need, and you help us keep animals in their homes through programs that help people in need and in crisis. Our partnership with Haddad Subaru is invaluable. Please shop locally and support Haddad Subaru.”

Berkshire Humane Society has an annual budget of more than $1.5 million, xupporting the lives of more than 2,000 animals each year through adoption and surrender, medical care, spay/neuters, vaccine clinics, Pet Food Bank and Family Dog School. The Society’s humane education programs have reached more than 1,000 people annually, and the signature SafePet Program, which provides free, temporary pet care for people who are in crisis, continues to expand through its collaboration with Berkshire Medical Center, the Elizabeth Freeman Center, The Brien Center and Elder Services of Berkshire County.

“With COVID-19, all needs are on the rise. When you buy a raffle ticket, you are helping us today and securing our future for tomorrow. The animals of our community depend on you,” said Perreault.

All proceeds benefit homeless animals of the Berkshires. For more information, call 413-447-7878, extension 131. Follow the event on Facebook or check the shelter’s website for more information by going here.