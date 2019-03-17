50 Year Old Man Arrested for Rape, Domestic Violence & More

From the Pittsfield Police Department and the City of Pittsfield

A 50 year old Pittsfield resident, Anthony D. Miller, was arrested last evening (Saturday, Mar. 16) after the Pittsfield Police investigated a report that he had severely beaten and sexually assaulted a woman. Miller was arrested at a Pittsfield residence where the victim lives. Miller is currently being held at the Pittsfield Police Department on $100,000 bail. He will be arraigned in Pittsfield District Court tomorrow morning on the following charges;

1. Rape “Aggravated”

2. Kidnapping

3. A&B Dangerous weapon “Aggravated”

4. A&B Family Household Member

5. Witness Intimidate

(press release sent to WSBS from Lieutenant Jeffrey Bradford of the Pittsfield Police Department for online and on-air use)