80’s ‘Feel Good Weekend’ on WSBS Plus Some Local Facts

Get ready to flashback to the decade of friendship bracelets, Cabbage Patch Kids, Goonies, Freddy, 'Where's the Beef?' and more. We kickoff the 'Feel Good Weekend' at 5 p.m. this Friday afternoon dancing all the way Sunday evening at midnight. And you will feel good. Some of the artists you an look forward to enjoying include:

Cyndi Lauper

Heart

Stray Cats

Madonna

Billy Joel

T' Pau

The Cars

Michael Jackson

Bananarama

John Cougar

Kenny Loggins

Glenn Frey

Rick Astley

Hewey Lewis and the News

REO Speedwagon

Survivor

Men at Work

Hooters

Tom Petty

Steve Perry

Bangles

Gary Numan

Naked Eyes

Prince

New Order

Gloria Estefan

Spandau Ballet

Soft Cell

U2

Journey

Robert Palmer

The above list is just a tip of the iceberg. We're cramming the list with all of your favorite '80s smashes. Make sure you grab your boombox, Walkman or better yet download the free WSBS app and stay tuned in all weekend long.

Below are some fun local '80s facts

(1) Berkshire County resident and actress Karen Allen starred and/or co-starred in a host of movies during the '80s including 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981), 'Starman' (1984) and 'Scrooged' (1988) to name a few.

(2) Longtime drummer for John Mellencamp and studio musician virtuoso Kenny Aronoff grew up in Stockbridge and attended Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.

(3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Peter Laird was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School.