80’s ‘Feel Good Weekend’ on WSBS Plus Some Local Facts
Get ready to flashback to the decade of friendship bracelets, Cabbage Patch Kids, Goonies, Freddy, 'Where's the Beef?' and more. We kickoff the 'Feel Good Weekend' at 5 p.m. this Friday afternoon dancing all the way Sunday evening at midnight. And you will feel good. Some of the artists you an look forward to enjoying include:
- Cyndi Lauper
- Heart
- Stray Cats
- Madonna
- Billy Joel
- T' Pau
- The Cars
- Michael Jackson
- Bananarama
- John Cougar
- Kenny Loggins
- Glenn Frey
- Rick Astley
- Hewey Lewis and the News
- REO Speedwagon
- Survivor
- Men at Work
- Hooters
- Tom Petty
- Steve Perry
- Bangles
- Gary Numan
- Naked Eyes
- Prince
- New Order
- Gloria Estefan
- Spandau Ballet
- Soft Cell
- U2
- Journey
- Robert Palmer
The above list is just a tip of the iceberg. We're cramming the list with all of your favorite '80s smashes. Make sure you grab your boombox, Walkman or better yet download the free WSBS app and stay tuned in all weekend long.
Below are some fun local '80s facts
(1) Berkshire County resident and actress Karen Allen starred and/or co-starred in a host of movies during the '80s including 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' (1981), 'Starman' (1984) and 'Scrooged' (1988) to name a few.
(2) Longtime drummer for John Mellencamp and studio musician virtuoso Kenny Aronoff grew up in Stockbridge and attended Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington.
(3) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creator Peter Laird was born in North Adams and attended Drury High School.