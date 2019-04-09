80’s Rock Has Been Added to the Big E’s Schedule

Canadian Rock band, Loverboy, will be “Working for the Weekend” Saturday, September 14 at The Big E in West Springfield, Mass. The show is free with Big E admission and a limited number of Premium reserved seats ($29) go on sale Thursday, Apr. 11 at 10am at The Big E's website and The Big E Box Office.

Loverboy has delighted audiences around the world since forming in 1978. The title of their latest release, Unfinished Business, in 2014, was decided by popular vote on Facebook. More recently, the group released a trio of singles including 2016’s “Hurtin,” and “Some Like It Hot” and 2017’s “Stop the Rain.”

The band includes vocalist Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, drummer Matt Frenette, keyboardist Doug Johnson, and bass player Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve.

After releasing their first, self-titled album in Canada, Columbia U.S. released the album in November, 1980, and it went on to sell more than two million in the U.S. and four million worldwide.

The band has toured with Journey, Bob Seger, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Kansas and Def Leppard. They were one of the first bands ever featured on MTV and appeared in a number of national commercials.

With their trademark red leather pants, bandannas, big rock sound and high-energy live shows, Loverboy has sold more than 10 million albums, earning four multi-platinum plaques, including the four-million-selling Get Lucky, and a trio of double-platinum releases in their self-titled 1980 debut, 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s Lovin’ Every Minute of It. Their string of hits includes, in addition to the anthem “Working for the Weekend,” such arena rock staples as “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious”, “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

Loverboy won a still-record six Juno awards in 1982, and until a three-year sabbatical in 1989, were one of the Top 5 grossing touring acts in the world, performing in over 100 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Their success made them the first Canadian group ever to earn Columbia Records’ exclusive Crystal Globe Award, celebrating the sale of over five million albums outside their native country. In March, 2009, the group was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

