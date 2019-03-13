Great Barrington Little League Registration Information

Great Barrington Little League registration is open to all players from ages 4-12 residing in Southern Berkshire County. Great Barrington Little League provides four levels of youth baseball. T-Ball: Ages 4-6, Coaches Pitch: Ages 6-7, Minor Division: Ages 8-11, Major Division: 9-12. Registration Deadline is April 1, 2019.

All players aged 8 and 9-12 who did not play on a Great Barrington Little League Majors team last year must attend a preseason skill evaluation in order to be placed on a Minors or Majors team.

Skill Evaluations will be held on Apr. 6 at Mount Everett High School.

For Evaluation times and registration instructions please visit the Great Barrington Little League Facebook page

(article image taken from the GBLL Facebook page)