The 2021 major league baseball season comes to a close next Sunday (October 3rd) as teams vie to continue in their quest for a post-season berth. Nothing is more entertaining than seeing a pair of arch rivals square off on the diamond, only this time the stakes are high as The Red Sox and Yankees are playing a trio of key games at Fenway Park this weekend with the coveted reward of a wild card spot in the upcoming playoffs. New York is 2 games behind Boston as they need at least a a pair of wins to stay in the race. Don't forget The Toronto Blue Jays are also in the running as competition intensifies in The American League's eastern division.

Here are the tentative pitching match-ups:

Tonight, Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will square off against Boston's Nathan Iovaldi. On Saturday afternoon, Nestor Cortes Jr. takes the hill for The Bronx Bombers and Nick Pivetta gets the start for The Sox. let's not forget Sunday night's match-up which features Jordan Montgomery for the Yanks and the boys from Beantown will go with Eduardo Rodriguez.

Design Pics

You have three options to listen for every pitch and every play in this exciting 3 game series. Tune in to WSBS, 860 AM 0R 94.1 FM in south county, 1420 AM, WBEC in Pittsfield and 1230 AM OR 94.7 FM, WNAW in North Adams. We've got you covered whether you are a Red Sox OR Yankees fan. Keep in mind, due to MLB rules, these games will NOT be available via our live stream, on the respective station apps and smart speaker devices including Alexa and Google Home. Terrestrial radio is the way to go as Joe Castiglione and company will provide you with LIVE action .

Michael J. Rivera

By Monday, we'll find out who has a better chance of making the playoffs. Will it be Boston OR New York? Only time will tell. Here are the tentative starting times for each game: Friday 7:10 pm, 4:10 pm on Saturday and 7:08 pm for the Sunday night contest. A reminder, pre-game coverage begins exactly one hour prior to 1st pitch. PLAY BALL!!

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">