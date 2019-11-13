A Dose Of The Bard At Monument Mountain Regional HS

Monument Mountain Regional High School's Fall Festival of Shakespeare is getting ready to present their dress rehearsal for "12th Night" this evening at 6 pm. Admission is free for senior citizens at the Monument Mountain Regional High School Auditorium located at 600 Stockbridge Road (aka route 7) in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Additional performances will be presented on Thursday and Friday, November 14th and 15th. Curtain time for both of these evening shows is set for 7 pm. A Saturday matinee will also take place on Saturday, November 16th beginning at 2 pm.

The 90 minute show includes one intermission and promises to be a fun, action packed adventure that is suitable for the entire family.

Tickets are only $10 for adults and students with a valid ID get in for half price ($5).

For more information on this show, call Monument Mountain Regional High School at (413) 528-3346.

