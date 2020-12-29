A Two Car Crash in GB Results In One Fatality

(The following information was obtained by WSBS, courtesy of The Berkshire Eagle for on-air and on-line usage)

One woman was killed and another woman suffered injuries after a two car crash caused massive traffic troubles on route 7, just south of Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

First responders were called to the scene after 2 pm on Monday afternoon at the intersection of route 7 and Lovers Lane parallel to The Monument Mountain Reservation Parking lot. According to Great Barrington police, a 28 year old woman from Monterey was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra pick-up truck northbound on route 7 and then collided with a 2008 Subaru Forester as that vehicle was attempting to exit from Lovers lane onto the highway.

Authorities report the 92 year old Great Barrington woman was severely injured and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported by Southern Berkshire Ambulance to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield as her condition remains unknown at this time. Police have yet to release the victim's names.

The accident resulted in detours as traffic was rerouted for about 5 hours from the vicinity of route 7 from Monument Valley Road to beyond Lovers Lane. An investigation into the cause of this mishap is being conducted by Great Barrington Police, Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Great Barrington Police Sgt. Adam Carlotto at (413) 528-0306, extension 143.

(Special thanks to former WSBS news anchor Dick Lindsay, a general assignment reporter for The Berkshire Eagle who assisted in bringing us details on this developing story. Stay tuned to WSBS for more updates as they become available)