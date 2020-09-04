GB: Special Town Meeting Essential Information for Voters

From the Town of Great Barrington

During the 2020 Annual Town Meeting, held in June, officials passed over warrant articles in order to conduct essential business only with the intent of having an additional (or a "Special") Town Meeting to address the remaining articles. The meeting was conducted in a drive-in style, held in the parking lot of Monument Mountain Regional High School ("MMRHS"). The Selectboard voted in July to hold that Special Town Meeting on Sept. 15, at 6 PM, to address the remaining zoning bylaw and financial articles as well as citizen petitions. In an effort to make information for voters as accessible as possible, all relevant information about the Special Town Meeting will be posted here. Please continue to check the town's website and wsbs.com for updates.

The Sept. 15, 2020, Special Town Meeting will again be conducted in a drive-in style in the parking lot of MMRHS. Voters planning to participate must enter the MMRHS driveway on Route 7 and proceed to the main high school entrance area. There, they will be checked in and given their Annual Special Town Meeting warrant, supporting documentation, and colored voting cards. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM and check-ins will begin at 5:00 PM. Participants will be able to follow as all audio will be broadcast locally on 90.5 FM. There will also be additional lighting set up in the parking lot. To see a map outlining the flow of traffic and layout of the meeting click here.

There are currently (as of 9/3/2020) 3 documents pertaining to the Special Town Meeting for Voters which are listed below. These documents are also available for download at the bottom of each of their corresponding pages.

To recap:

(1) There is a 2020 Special Annual Town Meeting on Sept. 15

(2) It will be held in the Monument Mountain Regional High School, parking lot (see map).

(3) Check-in begins at 5:00 PM, with the meeting to begin at 6:00 PM.

(4) Participants are strongly encouraged to come early, as there may be a wait.

(5) Please be patient. Volunteers will do their best to get you in as soon as possible.

(6) Participants will be able to listen and follow along by tuning their radios to 90.5 FM.

(7) There will be microphone stations set up in the parking lot for participants to speak.

(8) Any updates or new information about, or for the meeting will be posted on the town's website and at wsbs.com

(9) For questions regarding your current voter status contact the Town Clerk's office at 413-528-1619 ex 3 as soon as possible before Sept. 15th.