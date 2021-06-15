A Galactic Exhibit In Neighboring Columbia County

HOWDY, Hillsdale!! Our friends at Lab Space located on route 23 in neighboring Columbia county is presenting another spectacular exhibit that will take you into a cosmic world. "Occurring Or Situated Between Stars" is a series of interiors and exteriors as these paintings attempt to reconcile in an area between internal worlds and external forces that surround us on a daily basis.

Julie Torres and Ellen Letcher promise all visitors to examine their intra and inter personal experiences pertaining to our past, future and inner normals. You can get a first hand view of these fine pieces of art work for the remainder of June every Saturday and Sunday afternoon between 1 and 5 pm. It is well worth the trip across the border to check this out, guaranteed!

Here are some of the contributors who helped make this exhibit successful since it's open house that took place during the middle of May:

Pauline Decarmo

J.J. Manford

Sue Muskat

Kathy Osborn

Susan Rabinowitz

Julia Schwartz

Michael Tong

Peter Williams

You can obtain more information and a sneak preview of these works which are accessible via e-mail:julielabspce@gmail.com OR sign up to be a part of their mailing list to receive exclusive information on upcoming shows. Call Julie for more details at 1-917-749-2857 and you even send your request in via "snail mail" (I can STILL relate to that to this day, why not?)

Here is the address:

LABspace

2642 Route 23

Hillsdale, NY 12529

You can also LIKE the Lab Space Facebook page by accessing this link

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of Lab Space for on-air and on-line usage)

(Photo image courtesy of The Lab Space Facebook page)