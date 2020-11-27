A Holiday Exhibit At LabSpace

Lab Space located on route 23 in Hillsdale, New York has presented a series of exhibits featuring local artists from throughout the entire tri-state region and beyond. This weekend, a bevy of painters who are first time exhibitors have presented their latest creations and their artistic works will be hanging on display for a preview of their opening weekend which takes place on Saturday and Sunday, November 28th and 29th from 1 to 5 pm.

Keep in mind, these paintings will continue to hang on the walls for public viewing every weekend throughout the months of December and January as you will be able to check out these fabulous works of art on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 pm. Closing weekend festivities are scheduled to take place on January 16th and 17th from 1 to 5 pm.

Throughout the years, Julie Torres and Ellen Letcher have been instrumental in bringing us art work with a LOCAL cultural flavor as patrons have been in awe by sampling the fare which consists of one painting measuring 12 by 12 inches or smaller as all works were created and submitted on paper and will be available for hanging and installation.

Each piece also includes the artists name, work title, the year created and medium with measurement dimensions in inches. Julie and Ellen will join Ron Carson for a preview of what you can expect in this latest presentation across the border as they will be our guests in the upcoming WSBS Saturday Morning Chat which airs immediately after the 11 am news.

Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM. Listen LIVE by going here and while you are on our web site, click the LISTEN tab on our home page and scroll down to WSBS on Google Home OR WSBS on Alexa to access your Smart Speaker device. You can also download the FREE WSBS app at your local app store to your tablet, Smart Phone or mobile device and take us along wherever you go. Remember, "WE ARE PORTABLE'!!