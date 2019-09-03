Enjoy A Blast From The Past Here in South County

No matter where you lived: whether in the big city or in the country, we all shared the experiences when growing up. You are invited to a nostalgic (and sometimes humorous) program entitled "Coming Of Age In The 60's" featuring guest speaker Bob Krol on Wednesday, September 18th at The Claire Teague Senior Center located on route 7 in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The presentation is scheduled to take place at 7 pm.

This program is a sequel to last years's highly entertaining "Growing Up In The 50's" as this second installment will take us back to the era when baby boomers come of age. Don't forget, an exhibit will also be on display at the Great Barrington Historical Society Museum on South Main Street which makes it's debut on Saturday, September 21st and is scheduled to run until mid-November. You will sample a collage of pictures and artifacts of Great Barrington throughout the 1960's and a look back at national events and pop culture including a look back at the 1964 and 1965 World's Fair that took place at Flushing Meadows in my ol' hometown of New York City (I remember those days so well)

You will be able to view this fantastic look back at a much more happier and simpler time in life as this exhibit will be available to the general public every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is free. For more details, log on to the historical society's web site by going here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Great Barrington Historical Society for on-air and on-line usage)